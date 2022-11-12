Scott L. Beiser Sells 16,367 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

