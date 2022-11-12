Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.62 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

