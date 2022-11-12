Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

