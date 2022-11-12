Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $305.39

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$305.39 and traded as high as C$315.23. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$315.23, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$784.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$305.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$337.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senvest Capital

In other Senvest Capital news, Director Frank Daniel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$333.70, for a total value of C$266,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,614,527.40.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Further Reading

