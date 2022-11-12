Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.63

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.63 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 92.56 ($1.07). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 91.90 ($1.06), with a volume of 7,065,679 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,297.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.53.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

Insider Transactions at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($57,628.09).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

