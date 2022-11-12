SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First of Long Island by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.21%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

