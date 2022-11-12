SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOI opened at $12.12 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $564.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

