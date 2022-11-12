SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,245 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oxford Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

