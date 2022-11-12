SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,287 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 91.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
