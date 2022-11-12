SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,158,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,323,000 after buying an additional 209,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OSBC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $750.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

