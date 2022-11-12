SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energizer Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENR stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.