SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,092.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,343,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

