SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

