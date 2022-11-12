SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $239,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

