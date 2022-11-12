SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

