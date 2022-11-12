SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

