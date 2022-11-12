SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 23,408 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,408 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 36.3% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Berry by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Stock Performance

BRY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

