SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 42,606 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $625.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

