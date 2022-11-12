SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,896 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 196,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

