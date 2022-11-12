SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,781 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Foundation by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

