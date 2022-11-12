SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 958 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NWLI stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $743.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.96. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $236.97.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWLI shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.