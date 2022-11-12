SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gannett by 149.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.