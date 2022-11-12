SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

UVE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

