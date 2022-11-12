SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Landec worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 469.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 15.2% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Landec by 209.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

