SG Americas Securities LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $553.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.02%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

