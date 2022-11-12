SG Americas Securities LLC Has $181,000 Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

