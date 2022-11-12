SG Americas Securities LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

