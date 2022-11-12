SG Americas Securities LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $633,048. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYBT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

