SG Americas Securities LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $279.30.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

