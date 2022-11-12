SG Americas Securities LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roku Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $279.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.