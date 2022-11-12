SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $183,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,054 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $177,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NG opened at $5.59 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,498 shares of company stock worth $116,705. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

