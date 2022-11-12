SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $186,000 in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chase during the first quarter worth $10,252,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Chase by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

CCF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

