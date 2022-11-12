SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $193,000 in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

