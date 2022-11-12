SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $201,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $422,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $224,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,980. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

