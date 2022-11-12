SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.38 and its 200 day moving average is $354.54.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

