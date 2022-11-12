SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $223,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 19,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.