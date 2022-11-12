SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 79.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $402,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity Company Profile

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

