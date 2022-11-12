SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $34.58 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.27%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

