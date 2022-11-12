SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVO. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 103.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 21.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

AVO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce



Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

