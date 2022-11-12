SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

