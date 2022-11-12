SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.