SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,094 shares of company stock worth $11,732,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

