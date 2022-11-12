SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

CPG opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

