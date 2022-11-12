SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Seer by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 437.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,561 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Seer by 640.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Seer by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Seer Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of SEER stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 646.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

