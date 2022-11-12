SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,520 shares of company stock worth $1,521,258. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

