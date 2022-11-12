SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $735.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $46.80.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Gorman-Rupp

In other news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

