SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Thermon Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

