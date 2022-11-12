SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 33.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after buying an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

