SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 56.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,918.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $12.68 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

