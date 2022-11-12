SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 56.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Quanterix
In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,918.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Quanterix Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of QTRX opened at $12.68 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.