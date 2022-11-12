SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EBR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

