SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 18,048 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

